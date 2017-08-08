Black man stopped by police after reading on wharf in New Brunswick

BATHURST, N.B. - Louizandre Dauphin says he was just looking for a quiet place to spend a few hours reading when he parked his car near a wharf in northeastern New Brunswick.

That's why the 33-year-old municipal employee in Bathurst was stunned when the RCMP pulled him over as he left because he says they received several calls from concerned citizens reporting a “suspicious person'' on the wharf.

Dauphin, who is the city's director of parks, recreation and tourism, is black and alleges that is why people contacted the police.

“I would say it definitely played a part in it,'' he said in an interview Monday. “It just highlights a systemic problem that is truly global. I just hope that it continues that discussion on how do we actually bridge these gaps that we have.''

The RCMP offered a slightly differing version of events Monday. Const. Derek Black said they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on the wharf last Thursday and there was no mention of the occupant's ethnicity or race. He says an officer stopped the vehicle and deemed the report to be unfounded.