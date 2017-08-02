Here's Why Hillary Clinton's Book Title on Her 2016 Campaign Disaster Is Very, Very Fitting - Matt Vespa

Christine touched upon this last week, but Hillary Clinton just cannot get out of her own way. The Left complains that we’re talking about Clinton a lot. Yeah, that’s because she keeps injecting herself into the debate. She’s a woman who simply cannot let the 2016 campaign go.

“What Happened” is the name of the book the former first lady and two-time presidential loser is writing, which could be either a thorough, self-reflective recollection of what went wrong and why, or it could be an extended version of her alternative history in which Russia, the FBI, the media, the DNC, and Republicans all conspired to torpedo her presidential ambitions. The publisher Simon and Shuster says it will focus on something else

Yeah, sexism, double standards, and her image are well really not to blame for her loss. I know there are many reasons, but here’s a few reasons why “What Happened” is a fitting title for this comedy from the lady who simply does not know how to make a gracious exit.

That Damn Email Server

White Working Class Voters

The Comey Letter, Russia, DNC, The Clinton Foundation, And Everyone Else