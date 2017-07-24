Newsvine

Chuck Schumer just threw Hillary Clinton under the bus - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)In the 2016 campaign, there was no one more loyal to Hillary Clinton than her one-time Senate colleague Chuck Schumer. He defended his fellow New Yorker and the race she ran at every turn.

Which makes what Schumer said about Clinton over the weekend all the more intriguing. "When you lose to somebody who has 40% popularity, you don't blame other things -- Comey, Russia -- you blame yourself," Schumer, the top ranking Democrat in the Senate, told The Washington Post over the weekend. "So what did we do wrong? People didn't know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that."

Gauntlet thrown.

