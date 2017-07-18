Trump beer for sale at brewery in Ukraine | Fox News

A beermaker in Eastern Europe has started selling a new brew in honor of President Trump. And it has a hint of Mexico.

Pravda brewery in the Western Ukranian city of Lviv created a craft beer dedicated to President Donald Trump.

The beer is an Imperial Mexican Lager with 7.2 percent ABV (a Bud Light clocks in around 4 percent ABV). The brew's logo features an image of Trump, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a “Make America Great Again” hat, a wall between Mexico and the U.S., a man holding a “Free Melania sign,” and Kevin McCallister from the “Home Alone” movies.