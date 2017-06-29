11-Year-Old Boy's Invention Could Prevent Hot Car Deaths

For an 11-year-old boy, he's unusually curious about big-picture problems, his dad says — from natural disasters to civil rights. And he's always loved to tinker.

That's why it wasn't a surprise when Bishop, after seeing an upsetting local news report about a 6-month-old who died when left in a hot car, resolved to make sure something like that never happened again.

"I was like, 'This would be my one-way shot to actually helping people,'" Bishop told NBC News.

So Bishop, in his McKinney, Texas home, drew a mock-up of a device that would sense if a child is left alone in a car. The device, attached to a headrest or car seat, would then alert parents' phones and the police — all while blowing cold air until help arrives.

He calls the device "Oasis."

"It's like texting," Bishop said. "But without emojis."