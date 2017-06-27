Bad day for Maxine Waters! Black pro-Trump woman explodes on her, crowd boos as she leaves townhall | Conservative News Today

A black female Trump supporter eviscerated Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters, saying her pro-illegal immigration policies have destroyed the black community.

The brouhaha erupted outside a town hall meeting in California on Saturday. She trashed Waters, 78, as a “black racist” whose rhetoric and actions have caused African-American citizens to lose jobs to illegal aliens.

Nearby, another protester held up a sign that read: “Unemployment is 60% for blacks in sanctuary cities.” The woman shouted into a megaphone:

As Waters left the town hall meeting, a raucous round of boos and jeers rained down on her from both black and white voters. “Boo!! Racist James Brown!” one protester shouted. “Maxine’s gotta go! Feel that sh*t!”

Maxine Waters booed by crowd while leaving town hall. "BOOO!!! Racist James Brown! Maxine's Gotta Go! Feel That Shit!" #MaxineWaters pic.twitter.com/gFqjLvZdEp