Jesse Denman, Earlham, Letter to the Editor Published 6:26 a.m. CT June 25, 2017 | Updated 7:05 p.m. CT June 25, 2017

The citizens of the United States should thank the Russians for their cyber-savvy in accessing the Democratic National Committee's sloppy website, thus unveiling the "true Hillary Clinton," complete with lies, deceptions and dubious intentions. Ultimately it allowed the American voters to make the correct choice in the 2016 presidential election.