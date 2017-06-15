Democrats must focus on swing suburbs to win elections, Chicago mayor says

Democrats face years of work, focusing on “kitchen table” economic issues over several election cycles, if they want to regain ground lost to Republicans, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel [longtime Obama friend] said on Wednesday.

The Democratic mayor of the nation’s third largest city also said Republican President Donald Trump’s legal and political troubles give Democrats a chance to regain a large slice of the more than 1,000 seats Democrats have lost in Congress and state legislatures since 2008. With Democrats controlling cities and Republicans dominating rural areas, the battle will be fought among swing suburban voters, he added.

“It’s not going to be done in a singular election,” Emanuel told Reuters in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview.

