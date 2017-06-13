Army reservist banned from graduation gets diploma, apology from principal

A U.S. Army reservist who was barred from his Northern California high school graduation on Friday for wanting to wear his military uniform had his own private ceremony on Monday after getting a public apology.

Surrounded by more than 100 people – many of them military veterans in uniform who came out to support their fellow serviceman – 18-year-old Harland Fletcher received his diploma.

“The uniform for me means honor, respect, integrity, and it stands for America’s freedom,” said Fletcher, a private first class reservist with the U.S. Army.

“I didn’t really need the apology, but I wanted to send a message that the military is about friendship – brothers and sisters standing together, not just letting someone trample over us," he added.