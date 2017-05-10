Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 34 Seeds: 2790 Comments: 30418 Since: Jul 2011

Dalai Lama prays for Nancy Pelosi to rid herself of 'negative attitudes' - The American MirrorThe American Mirror

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: theamericanmirror.com
Seeded on Wed May 10, 2017 6:38 AM
Discuss:

If there’s anyone on earth who can heal Nancy Pelosi’s bitterness and “negative attitudes,” it might be the Dalai Lama.

During a Congressional visit to Dharamsala, North India, on Tuesday, the House Minority Leader admitted the Dalai Lama was praying for her to rid herself of her negativity.

But if we do not speak out against oppression in Tibet and in (the) rest of China because of China’s economic power, we lose all moral authority to talk about human rights anywhere else in the world,” Pelosi said.

She continued, “We will not be silenced. You will not be silenced.

“So, the brutal tactics of the Chinese government– I won’t go into them because His Holiness prayed for me that I would rid myself of my negative attitude about dwelling on the negative too much,” she said as her Congressional colleagues laughed behind her.

Pelosi went on to focus on the negative.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor