By Mario 69

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gave his victory speech in Paris, Sunday, as the centrist was announced the winner of the 2017 French presidential elections.

The earliest official exit polls suggest that the ‘En Marche!’ candidate beat his National Front rival Marine Le Pen with 65.9 percent to 34.1.

Macron gathered 24.01 percent of the votes in the first round of the 2017 French election, April 23, with Le Pen closely behind on 21.30 percent.

An estimated 47 million voters cast their ballots at about 70,000 polling stations around the France.

"French women, French men, my dear compatriots from the metropolis and overseas, after a long democratic confrontation, you've decided to grant me your confidence and I want to express my profound gratitude. It's a great honour, and it's a great responsibility of which nothing has been written before. I want to say, thank you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. My gratitude goes out to all of you who gave me your vote and support. I will not forget you. I will use all of my care and energy to be worthy of your trust. But it is now all of you, the citizens of our country, who I want to address, no matter what your choice was. Many difficulties have weakened us for too long. I know all of them: the economic difficulties, the social divisions, the democratic impasses and also the moral weakening of the country. I want tonight, to address a Republican salutation to my opponent, Mme Le Pen. I know that our Nation's divisions lead some people to vote in an extreme way. I respect them. I understand the anger, the anxiety, the doubts that a great many of you also expressed. It is my responsibility to listen to them by protecting the weakest, by organising better solidarity, by fighting every kind of inequality or discrimination, by assuring decisively and relentlessly your security, by guaranteeing the Nation’s unity. Because behind every world that I just pronounced, I know that there are faces, men and women, children and families, entire lives. There is you and your people. Tonight, I address all of you. All of you together. the French people. We have duties towards our country. We are the heirs of a great history and of the great humanist message addressed to the world. We must convey this history and this message, first to our children, but even more importantly, we need to drag them to the future and give them a new sap. I will defend France, its vital interests, its images, its message. I commit to this in front of you. I will defend Europe, the community of destinies chosen by our continent. Our civilisation is at stake. Our way of living, of being free, to bear our values, common initiatives and our hopes. I will forge linkage again between Europe and the people that form it, between Europe and the citizens. I address, on your behalf, the French fraternal salute to the Nations of the world. I say to their leaders that France will be present and attentive to peace, to the balance of power, to the international cooperation, to respect of commitments made for developments and the fight against global warming. I say to all that France will at the first row of the fight against terrorism on our soil as well as in the international action. As long as we will have to fight this battle, we will, without weakening. My dear fellow citizens, a new page of our long history opens tonight. I want this page to be the page of hope and rebuilt trust. Our Public life’s renewal will happen as soon as tomorrow. The moralisation of our public sector, the recognition of pluralism, democratic vitality will be, from the first day, the base of my action. No obstacle will stop me. I will act with determination and respect. Because through work, schools, culture, we will build a better future. French women, French men, my dear compatriots, I want to salute tonight President Hollande. He worked for our country for over five years. Over the next five years, my responsibility will be to calm fears, to make us reconnect with optimism, to make us find our conquest spirit again which shows the French genius better than anything. My responsibility will be to unite all the women and men so they are ready to face the gigantic challenges ahead of us and act. Some of these challenges are chances: like the digital revolution, ecological transition, Europe’s restart. Others are threats like terrorism. I will fight with all my strength against the division that tears us down. This is how we will be able to give back opportunities to the French people, everyone of you, in your professional and personal life. Let’s love France. Starting tonight, and for the next five years, I will use humility, dedication, determination, to serve it (France) in your name. Long live the Republic, long live France!"

