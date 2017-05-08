There are at least 22 Democrats thinking about running for president in 2020 - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)There are 1,281 days between today and the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. But, with Donald Trump in the White House, Democratic politicians are already eagerly jockeying for position with the expectation that the party's nominee will have a very good chance of ousting the incumbent -- if his poll numbers stay anywhere as low as they are at the moment.

Below I broke the field into four tiers as a way to think about the massive number of potential competitors. These names -- and the groups they fall into -- are based on email exchanges with more than a dozen national Democratic strategists, many of whom are veterans of the Obama and Clinton campaigns.

One grain of salt before we proceed. A prominent Democratic consultant offered this analysis of the current field: "I don't think there is a top tier. I think our bench is that weak so everyone starts in Tier B."

Also, I've placed them in alphabetical order within their respective tiers.