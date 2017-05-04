Newsvine

Every time Rep. Maxine Waters insults Trump, she helps Republicans - LA Times

Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Thu May 4, 2017 4:40 AM
[A Letter to the Editor of the L.A. Times]

To the editor: As a Republican, I love Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles). Every time she spews her invective, it’s another boatload of votes for our side in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and other swing states. (“How Maxine Waters became 'Auntie Maxine' in the age of Trump,” April 30)

Californians may think it is “cool” and “honest” for her to make incredibly stupid and defamatory comments about President Trump whenever she can find a camera. Californians may cheer when Waters calls Republicans like former House leaders John Boehner and Eric Cantor “demons.” But the good folks in the Midwest see an unhinged and unlikeable standard bearer of the left.

