Emmanuel Macron vows to avoid 'mistake Hillary Clinton made' - CNN.com

(CNN)There is just over a week to go in France's presidential election, but the man tipped to become the country's new leader is taking nothing for granted.

Emmanuel Macron may be leading in the polls but the 39-year-old independent centrist has endured one of the most difficult weeks of his campaign so far. Labeled an "elitist" by his rival Marine Le Pen, criticized for his first round victory celebrations, and then overshadowed in his home town by the far-right candidate, Macron has spent much of the past week on the back foot.