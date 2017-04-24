Shattered: 5 juicy Clinton campaign revelations

Presidential campaigns tend to dominate American media for months and even years at a time, but the full story is usually saved for after the results are in. And now that we’re months removed from Donald Trump’s electoral upset over Hillary Clinton, Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign is the first major campaign postmortem across the finish line.

Compiled from anonymous interviews with more than 100 sources “up and down the ranks of the campaign,” Shattered provides a detailed timeline of how a “winnable race” was lost. EW rounded up five juicy revelations from the book.

1. Hillary’s major failure

2. Competing power centers within the campaign

3. How the 2008 primary led to Hillary’s email scandal

4. How close Elizabeth Warren came to the VP nomination

5. Why Clinton didn’t compete harder in the Rust Belt