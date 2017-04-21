Maxine Waters Loses Her Mind to "Anti-Russia Dementia" – Like the Rest of the Black Caucus

• War Against Syria

by BAR executive editor Glen Ford

Not one Black member of Congress seems prepared to challenge the fraudulent U.S. pretext for bombing Syria – or the war, itself. Maxine Waters is the saddest case. “Who knows how Maxine Waters would vote on Trump’s air strike on Syria, since she is under the crazed delusion that Trump and Putin are in cahoots on the gassing and the retaliation?” Those whom the gods would destroy, they first drive mad -- with Anti-Russia Dementia.

“A renewed Black peace movement is the only antidote to the corruption of Black Democratic office holders, who are joined at the bank account to a party that is now positioned to the right of Donald Trump on war with Russia and its allies.”

When Maxine Waters goes gung-ho crazy for the War Party, it tells us that the Black political class -- overwhelmingly Democrats -- are utterly useless to any movement for peace and social justice. In the throes of a terminal case of “Anti-Russia Dementia,” otherwise known as “Putin Derangement Syndrome,” the California congresswoman told a Tax March crowd in front of the U.S. Capitol that President Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin somehow conspired to arrange both the chemical event that killed dozens in northern Syria and the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian military airfield that followed. In a interview with a Huffington Post reporter, Waters said:

“I don’t believe there’s any real tension” between Trump and Putin. “I think they’re putting on a show. And I think Putin is gonna come back and make it look as if he’s gonna hold the line somewhat on Syria now, and then want something in exchange for that -- and that exchange is, lift the sanctions.”

Waters has clearly lost her mind, her brain operating at the cartoon level. But, her mental and moral disintegration differs only in degree from that of the Congressional Black Caucus as a body, which has been drifting to the dark side on war ever since the First Black President got his hands on the nuclear button. Even Barbara Lee, the only member of Congress to vote against the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, appears to accept the manifestly false allegation that the Syrian military used chemical weapons in al-Qaida controlled Idlib province. She demands only that the U.S. Congress be allowed to play its part in the aggression.

“The Congressional Black Caucus as a body has been drifting to the dark side on war ever since the First Black President got his hands on the nuclear button.”

[[This seed has both opinion and fact Enjoy the read.]]