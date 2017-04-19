MAXINE WATERS Just Got BUSTED Using TAXPAYER MONEY TO … - USAPoliticsNow

VIA| Many Americans are of the belief that the longer politicians are in Washington, the more susceptible to corruption they become. Today’s notably aged Democrats certainly have a way of lending credibility to that notion. And though corruption knows no particular age, race or creed, there’s one group of Washington insiders who seem to pop up on the malfeasance radar with somewhat stunning regularity — the Congressional Black Caucus.

Now it’s Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) turn. Again. Waters, whose incessant tweets and tirades about Donald Trump have become a thing of internet legend, was named “one of the most corrupt members of Congress” by the non-partisan group CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) for a virtually endless string of accusations and/or violations. Waters made the CREW list in 2005, 2006, 2009 and appears poised to keep the roll alive in 2017.