19 lessons for political scientists from the 2016 election.

The ground game is overrated, the parties don’t decide (and neither do sharks), and other things we’ll need to rethink going forward.

What does the November election shocker mean for the various theories and shibboleths floating around political science and political journalism? With the help of my colleague Bob Erikson, I came up with 19 lessons learned.

1. The party doesn’t decide.

2. That trick of forecasting elections using voter predictions rather than voter intentions? Doesn’t work

3. Survey nonresponse is a thing.

4. The election outcome was consistent with “the fundamentals.”

5. Polarization is real.

6. Demography is not destiny.

7. Public opinion does not follow elite opinion.

8. There is an authoritarian dimension of politics.

9. Swings are national.

10. The ground game was overrated.

11. News is siloed.

12. The election wasn’t decided by shark attacks.

13. Overconfident pundits get attention.

14. Red state–blue state is over.

15. Third parties are still treading water.

16. A working-class pundit is something to be

17. Beware of stories that explain too much.

18. Goldman Sachs rules the world.

19. The Electoral College was a ticking time bomb.