Evaluating The Qualifications Of Neil Gorsuch : NPR

President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Yale Law Professor Stephen Carter about his reputation and qualifications.

SIMON: Let - let's get to the Supreme Court now. Judge Neil Gorsuch of Colorado, as we mentioned, has been nominated. Columbia, Harvard Law, Oxford, Supreme Court clerk, appellate judge - is he qualified, and does that matter politically?

CARTER: There's no question that he's - he is qualified. And in any other year with any other president, I would actually expect a fairly easy confirmation, even though he's a very conservative Republican, but this is a very unusual political time. The nation is deeply divided. There's a lot of pain and anger. And I think there are people who will try to hold up the confirmation just because they want to hold up the confirmation without regard to really anything else. I mean, too, important to remember that Judge Gorsuch is being nominated to fill Justice Scalia's seat. So it's not as though confirming him would change the balance on the court politically, but I think that Trump administration is in for a bit of a battle.

SIMON: Let me ask you about a sentence from Judge Gorsuch's remarks at the White House. He said, quote, "a judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands."

CARTER: It's a very old fashioned view of judging, and a lot of us actually kind of like it, but we have to be realistic. It's perfectly plain that on this court, on both sides of the aisle - on both the left and the right - there are a lot of people who stretch for the results that they went to reach. And in fairness, Justice Scalia sometimes stretched for the results that he wanted to (laughter) - to reach. I think we would be better off if judges had a way of reasoning that enabled them to put aside a lot of their political preferences. But when you look at the many, many cases in the Supreme Court - big cases that are split 5-4, maybe 6-3 - we realize that much as that ideal is beautiful, it's probably not, in this world, attainable.