After Syria strikes, US and Russia spiral into confrontation - - Windstream

WASHINGTON (AP) — After President Donald Trump's election victory, the United States and Russia appeared headed toward their smoothest ties in decades. Not anymore.

The former Cold War adversaries are once again spiraling into confrontation, punctuated by a U.S. attack on a military base controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russia's client. No longer optimistic about a "reset" in relations, the U.S. and Russia openly bashed each other Friday, trading caustic accusations about who violated international law.

"That's it. The last remaining election fog has lifted," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Facebook on Friday, declaring U.S.-Russian relations "completely ruined." He said Washington came dangerously close to "a military clash" with nuclear-armed Moscow by firing 59 cruise missiles on the Shayrat air base. Trump said Assad's forces launched a gruesome chemical weapons attack from the site earlier in the week.

Trump's intervention, designed to punish Assad, was the clearest demonstration of his willingness to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin — and in a way no American leader has in a long time.