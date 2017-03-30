How America's loneliest swing set inspired the nation (25 Photos) : theCHIVE

Angie and I touched down in Tulsa on October 6, 2016. “OK, John,” Angie asked me, “Have you ever been to a special needs day care?”

“No, I haven’t.”

“This one is special. The last of its kind for 200 miles in any direction. It’s being smothered now; more kids and less funding every year. These are the forgotten children. It’s going to make you mad, how the government has swept these kids under the rug, stay focused. Don’t get angry.”

As a philanthropist, it’s my job is to represent theCHIVE communities’ interest. Our mission is to champion the orphaned causes of the world. In more ways than one, I had arrived at an orphanage.

The Tulsa Special Kids Day Care.

We had come because we heard the day care’s playground was in poor condition. It was really in no condition at all, an expanse of land that appeared to have been a place where kids once played. When you’re tight on cash, it’s always the toys that get cut first in favor of baby formula, lunch food, and other necessities.