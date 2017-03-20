Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 2793 Comments: 29017 Since: Jul 2011

Analysis | Six big takeaways from Congress's extraordinary hearing on Russia, President Trump and wiretapping

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Below are are six takeaways from the hearing. (For the full rundown of what happened, read The Washington Post's national security team's report. You can also read the entire hearing's transcript.)

1. There's no evidence of Trump's accusation that Obama tapped his phones2.

2. The FBI is investigating connections between President Trump's campaign associates and the Russian government

3. But the FBI is going to be VERY tight-lipped about the investigation

4. Democrats seem pretty sure associates with Trump's campaign colluded with Russia

5. Republicans, meanwhile, want to focus on intelligence leaks to the press

6. Intelligence officials still don't think there's any evidence Russia's meddling directly influenced votes

They all seem true, don’t they?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor