Clinton contacts also met with Russian ambassador, Putin aide says | Fox News

A claim by Vladimir Putin’s spokesman that people associated with Hillary Clinton also met with the Russian ambassador is the latest detail to cause problems for Democrats who blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions for meeting with the same official last year.

It was immediately denied by a former Clinton campaign spokesman. Dmitry Peskov said on CNN Saturday that Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s job is to meet with officials on both sides of the political aisle, and to foster “bilateral relations.” He said people associated with Clinton during the presidential campaign met with him too.

“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” Peskov said. “There are lots of specialists in politology, people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary.”