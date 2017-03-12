Sweden reinstates military draft over concerns about Russian aggression

Sweden is reinstating the military draft — for men and women — because of dwindling volunteers and growing concerns over a more assertive Russia in the Baltic and Ukraine.

"The security environment in Europe and in Sweden's vicinity has deteriorated and the all-volunteer recruitment hasn't provided the Armed Forces with enough trained personnel," the Swedish defense ministry said Thursday. "The re-activating of the conscription is needed for military readiness."

A defense ministry spokesperson says 4,000 men and women will be called up in July for service beginning in January 2018. They will be drawn from some 13,000 people born in 1999.

Marinette Nyh Radebo told the BBC the "security change in our neighborhood" prompted the move by Sweden, which is not a NATO member.

"The Russian illegal annexation of Crimea (in 2014), the conflict in Ukraine and the increased military activity in our neighborhood are some of the reasons," she said.