According to a new Rasmussen poll, 58 percent of New York City voters do not want the former Democratic nominee to run for mayor of NYC.

Only 23 percent actually wanted Hillary to run, and 19 percent were unsure.

Rumors had been floated around since she had lost the election that Hillary Clinton should run for mayor of New York City.

The mayor of the big apple has always had a big spotlight on them and would be the most influential mayor in the country.