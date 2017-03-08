Hillary Clinton is scheduled to mark International Women’s Day with a speech tonight at the Kennedy Center in Washington. It will be at a ceremony for Vital Voices, a women’s leadership group she founded.

She’s also slated to deliver this year’s commencement address at her alma mater Wellesley College. Her public schedule is sending a signal, perhaps, that she plans to remain involved in the issues she holds dear, reports CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford.

The former senator and secretary of state accepted an award Tuesday for her work advocating for women.“I’ve had my ups and my downs. In the last months, I’ve done my share of sleeping. A little soul searching and reflecting,” Clinton said. He said one of Clinton’s top moments was also her toughest – her concession speech.

“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election,”

Clinton has remained largely out of sight, though social media posts have captured her hiking in the woods, going shopping, dining out and catching some Broadway shows. Recent runners-up have handled their presidential defeats in different ways. John Kerry in 2004 and John McCain in 2008 continued their work as U.S. senators. After the 2012 race, Mitt Romney went back into business, re-emerging four years later as a contender for Mr. Trump’s secretary of state.

Al Gore reinvented himself after the 2000 campaign. His documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth,” won an Oscar, and his environmental efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Price.

“I think that that does speak to the fact that there are other chapters, there are other opportunities out there,” Washington Post national political correspondent Karen Tumulty said. But she said the opportunity has likely passed for the Clintons to remain a dominant force in their party.

“In some ways, people see them as a roadblock,” Tumulty said. “A lot of Democrats would like to see the Clintons move aside and give some oxygen for some new voices to emerge.”