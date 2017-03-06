5 New Power Centers: A Guide to the Fractured Democrats

The Democratic National Committee may have a new chairman, but Tom Perez will head just one of a handful of emerging power centers in a fractured opposition party struggling to find its way in President Donald Trump's America.
The November elections decapitated the party and scuttled succession plans, which were dependent on a seamless pass of the baton from Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton. The result is a party without a single leader or a unified chain of command — and no clear heir apparent to the failed Democratic nominee.
Here's a field guide the party's five main fiefdoms as they jockey for influence:
1. The DNC
2. Outside Groups
3. In the States
4. Hill Leaders
5. Shadow Players