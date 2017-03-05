MFS - The Other News: Flashback 2013: Dem Maxine Waters: Obama Campaign Database Has 'Information About Everything on Every Individual'.

Flashback 2013: Dem Maxine Waters: Obama Campaign Database Has 'Information About Everything on Every Individual’. (CNSNews)

Earlier this year, in an interview with TV One, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) praised President Barack Obama for putting together a campaign database that "will have information about everything on every individual."

“And that database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before,” Waters told “Washington Watch” host Roland, referring to Obama’s “Organizing for America,” which was changed from a campaign organization to a 501(c)(4) called Organizing for Action.

Martin had asked her about Obama’s agenda in his last term. “The inauguration represented the beginning of his second term, but it also represented the countdown to the end of his presidency. And the reality is, like anything else, you better get what you can while he’s there because, look, come 2016, that’s it,”

Martin said. “I don’t know, and I think some people are missing something here,” Waters said. “The president has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” she added. “That’s going to be very, very powerful.”

Martin asked if Waters if she was referring to “Organizing for America.” “That’s right, that’s right,” Waters said.

“And that database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before.”