American claims to be rightful heir to the throne, plans to overthrow Prince Charles

An American man who claims to be a descendant of the last king of Wales has vowed to return to Britain and overthrow Prince Charles as heir to the throne.

Allan Verno Evans, 55, placed an ad in The Times of London on Tuesday claiming he is the rightful heir to the throne and will launch a bid for his “royal historical estate” in just 30 days.

The Colorado man says he has traced an unbroken line of primogeniture, the right of succession belonging to the firstborn child, back to the third century.

Evans claims he is a descendant of Cunedda – an early Welsh leader of the 5th century who, according to legend, was sent to the region to stop Irish and Pict incursions.

The American alleges that he descends from John Evans Sr. of Aberfraw Parish, Anglesey, who, according to the advert, “was politically assassinated and the last known King of Wales.”