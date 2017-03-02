Democrats' Sex Lives Are More Damaged By The Election Than Republicans' - AskMen

Long Story Short

A survey of users of fertility app Kindara has found that one in five Democrat supporters claim their sex life has been damaged by the negativity of the US election campaign while Republicans didn’t seem so affected.

Long Story

We’ll all be relieved when the madness of the US election is finally over and we can go back to our normal lives (or hunker down and prepare for nuclear war, depending on the outcome). And an intriguing survey of American women has revealed a very important reason that we will all benefit from the end of the campaigning.

Fertility and sexual health app Kindara asked 928 women in the US who they will be voting for and how much sex they had during the election campaign (two questions it’s often believed to be rude to ask strangers) and found some interesting results.

As reported by Bustle, nearly one in five women who said they were supporting the Democrats said that the negativity surrounding this year’s acrimonious presidential race had carried a negative effect over into their sex lives.

Just 9% of Republicans felt that their bedroom action had been hampered by thoughts of Trump and Clinton.