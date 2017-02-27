Maxine Waters's ridiculous claim that Betsy DeVos 'has never seen the inside of a classroom' - The Washington Post

“What about that Betsy DeVos? A billionaire who he is picking to head Education who has never seen the inside of a classroom. She has no experience, she has no background. That’s dangerous for our children.” —Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), remarks at the Women’s March on Washington, Jan. 21, 2017 Some of the speakers at the Women’s March on Washington repeated some dubious nostrums we have debunked in the past, such as statistics on equal pay. But this comment jumped out at us. Waters, reading from a prepared text, made these comments in the course of attacking a number of President Trump’s Cabinet picks. For instance, she charged that Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), the nominee for attorney general, has a “history of racism” — a claim that he disputes and that we have explored. But this attack seemed new: Betsy DeVos, the nominee for secretary of education, has never seen the inside of a classroom? The Facts We repeatedly sought comment and explanation from Waters’s staff, but they did not respond. On the face of it, it seems ridiculous. DeVos obviously once was a student — and she has four children and five grandchildren. Surely she has seen the inside of a classroom. DeVos has been attacked for not having much of a connection to public schools. She did not attend public schools, and neither did her children. They attended privately funded Christian schools, and DeVos has advocated expanding charter schools. But DeVos has also been involved in the Grand Rapids Public School system in Michigan. “I’ve worked as an in-school mentor for students in the Grand Rapids Public Schools, and have had the privilege of interacting with students and their families and teachers in ways that have changed my life and my perspective about education forever,” she said in her opening statement at the Senate hearing on her nomination.