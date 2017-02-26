5 Scandals That Could Hurt Democrats if Thomas Perez Is Their VP Pick

[[This article is a year old concerning the New Chqairman of the DNC:]]

BY: Bill McMorris March 14, 2016 2:50 pm Politico reported on Monday that many influential Democrats are floating Labor Secretary Thomas Perez as a possible running mate for Hillary Clinton, despite his history of scandals.

Perez endorsed Clinton in December and has campaigned for her in recent weeks. Political insiders speculate that Perez would help Clinton shore up portions of the liberal base that she has lost to her socialist rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), in nearly half of the primaries. Perez would also bring diversity to the ticket, since both Clinton and Sanders are elderly white people.

However, Perez’s nomination and tenure as labor secretary have been rife with controversy. Several GOP sources told the Washington Free Beacon that they would welcome Perez’s entry to the race given his checkered history, which they say would hamper Clinton on the campaign trail.

Here are five scandals that could come back to haunt the Democrats if they select Perez as vice president.