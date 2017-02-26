Another Major Democratic Email Scandal the News Media is Ignoring - Fred Fleitz

In the midst of allegations of Russian ties to the Trump administration and in the aftermath of the hacking of Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee emails, there is a new scandal email involving Democratic House members that could amount to a covert effort by foreign actors to penetrate the House of Representatives computer system.

According to the Daily Caller, three brothers who managed information technology (IT) for Democratic House members – Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan – were suspended on February 2, 2017 for serious misconduct, including accessing the computer accounts of House members without their knowledge and stealing equipment from Congress. Two other House IT staff – Imran Awan's wife, Hina Alvi, and a fifth unnamed person – also reportedly are under investigation. The five IT staffers reportedly were “shared” staff for the personal offices of a dozen or more House Democrats. Some or all of the IT staffers reportedly had significant financial problems, including a repossessed car, bankruptcy and second mortgages.