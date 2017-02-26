Liberal activists, new DNC chief face a Trump-era reckoning

ATLANTA — When Tom Perez stepped to the stage as the newly elected Democratic national chairman, his first official act was to invite his vanquished rival to join him as deputy chairman. Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison accepted on the spot and two men stood together, smiling like a national ticket at a presidential nominating convention.

Members of the Democratic National Committee cheered wildly at their gathering in Atlanta on Saturday, forgetting the competitive race that took two rounds of voting — unprecedented in recent memory for either major party. They picked Perez, a former labor secretary backed by former President Barack Obama, over Ellison, the liberal Minnesota congressman backed by liberal icon Bernie Sanders.