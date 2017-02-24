With new anti-ISIS plan due next week, Pentagon considering troops in Syria

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. military officer declined repeatedly Thursday to rule out committing U.S. ground troops to battle the Islamic State in in Syria, stressing that the Pentagon will present President Donald Trump with “a full range of options” to combat the terror organization.

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the comments at a Washington research center as the 30 days that Trump gave military leaders to develop a strategy to fight the Islamic State are almost up

. “I’m in the business of providing the president with options,” Dunford said several times at the Brookings Institute in Washington, D.C., when repeatedly pressed on whether those choices would include conventional ground troops.

Following through on a campaign promise, Trump ordered a 30-day review of the U.S. strategy to fight the Islamic State on Jan. 28. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to present him with the plan next week, according to the Pentagon.

Dunford said the recommendations also will include ways to battle transnational terrorist groups beyond just Syria and Iraq, especially given the flow of foreign fighters into the region.