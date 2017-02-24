Syria conflict: Turkey reports breakthrough in battle with IS

Turkish-backed forces battling the so-called Islamic State (IS) in the north Syrian town of al-Bab have taken "near complete control", Turkey says

. Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters have reached the town centre and are working to find and clear mines, Defence Minister Fikri Isik told Turkish media.

Fighting has been reported elsewhere in the town, under siege since November. Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters, the Syrian army and Russian planes have also been involved in the operation.

If al-Bab does now fall, it will represent another setback for IS, which has gradually been pushed back from the Turkish border since last August.