DNC Race: How Democrats Will Pick Their New Chair

There's an important election Saturday — a hard-fought contest that features two leading contenders from different camps, as well as a slew of other candidates hoping to find a way in. Balloting could go multiple rounds before a victor emerges and back-room deal making for endorsements is expected.

The Democratic National Committee is electing its new leader at a party meeting in Atlanta, where Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez will compete against each other and six other candidates for the chairmanship.

Candidates have been campaigning aggressively for months in both public forums and private meetings across the country, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars and hiring professional campaign teams.

Front-runners Ellison and Perez have presented largely similar prescriptions when it comes to the nuts-and-bolts of running the partisan machinery. But they represent different constituencies inside a fractured party still reeling from its loss in the November election and the ouster of controversial former chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz last summer.