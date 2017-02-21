Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 2775 Comments: 28226 Since: Jul 2011

The Army is developing its most lethal gun yet

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The U.S. Army has a new weapon in its sights that would merge the lethal .50-caliber machine gun workhorse with a grenade launcher. The new weapon would be a combination of the M2 machine gun that has been a mainstay of American fighting forces since World War II and the Mk 19 grenade launcher, according to the military website Scout Warrior. Developers told Scout Warrior that the idea is to lighten the load of mobile attack units while equipping them with the “suppressive” firepower of a .50-cal and the explosive threat of a grenade launcher – all in one weapon.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor