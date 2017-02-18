Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 2773 Comments: 28154 Since: Jul 2011

Gini Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, wants to lead a pro-Trump grassroots organization - Salon.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In an email chain, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked how she could start a grassroots organization that would support President Donald Trump and combat the resistance coalescing against him.

The emails, uncovered by The Daily Beast, were posted to a conservative listerv this month. They revealed an eager Ginni Thomas determined to make sure Trump’s policies were enacted.

“What is the best way to, with minimal costs, set up a daily text capacity for a ground-up grassroots army for pro-Trump daily action items to push back agains the left’s resistance efforts who are trying to make America ungovernable?” she wrote.

“There are some grassroots activists, who seem beyond the Republican party or the conservative movement, who wish to join the fray on social media for Trump and link shields and build momentum,” she added. “I met with a house load of them yesterday and we want a daily textable tool to start.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor