Tennessee bill would bar suits against drivers who hit protestors | Washington Examiner

A bill filed on Thursday, at the Tennessee General Assembly would make drivers exempt from any civil responsibility if they hit a protester. The bill, submitted by Republican State Sen. Bill Ketron, states the following:

"A person driving an automobile who is exercising due care and injures another person who is participating in a protest or demonstration and is blocking traffic in a public right of way is immune from civil liability for such injury."

In Nashville, recent protestors have adopted the idea of taking their disapproval to various parts of major roadways and eventually blocking them.