Articles: Spring Break Violence is a Black College Thing

Being a self-proclaimed "simple man," Bill O’Reilly has no reason to know about the long history of black mob violence associated with Spring Break.

So earlier this week when he wanted to know why seven black people were shot following a large fight at a large party in Panama City, Florida, O’Reilly was probably not aware that just few weeks before, a group of black people attacked Dak Prescott, a Heisman Trophy candidate from Mississippi State. They left the dazed quarterback on his back in a parking lot, his assailants doing the victory dance on social media. On video.

Nor was he aware that the vast majority of violence and gunplay getting so much attention at Panama Beach City is more than just a “young person” thing. It’s a black thing. So trying to understand a problem he misstated, he was flummoxed.

For answers, he turned to Fox News contributor Mary Kathryn Hamm. She begged off because her wildest spring break memories happened at the Reagan Library, she said. That left just one guest to explain it all to the Big Man: Former Washington Post and NPR guru Juan Williams. He surprised a lot of people in two ways: 1) Knowing the truth. 2) Speaking the truth.

Williams reminded O’Reilly of Freaknik, the annual celebration of black violence and anarchy that got so bad that even the Chocolate City of Atlanta had to pull the welcome mat. Then he mentioned Urban Beach Week in Miami Beach -- only reporters call it anything but Black Beach Week -- and how that was a celebration of chaos and violence as well.