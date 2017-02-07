America is not innocent. But it is exceptional.

Editor’s note: The opinions in this article are the author’s, as published by our content partner, and do not necessarily represent the views of MSN or Microsoft.

President Trump is casually challenging one of the core ideas put forward by many ideological conservatives: that America is exceptional, and that when it ventures out into the world it does so with a uniquely benevolent nature.

In an interview that aired before the Super Bowl, Fox News' Bill O'Reilly noted to Trump that "Putin is a killer." Trump responded with the world weariness of a mafioso. "There are a lot of killers. We have a lot of killers... What, you think our country is so innocent?"

In typical Trump fashion, one of the president's supporters actually expressed this Trumpian idea with more felicity than we can expect from our leader. Last October, Peter Thiel explained that "Trump's agenda is about making America a normal country." For Thiel, Trump was challenging the "dogma of Reaganism" when he "questioned the core concept of American exceptionalism."

But obviously, it's a bigger deal when Trump says it himself. And in the aftermath of this interview, a number of unTrumpified Republicans, like Sens. Ben Sasse and Marco Rubio, criticized the president for the suggested equivalence of the U.S. and Russia. America is a force of unadulterated good, the senators insisted. We're not like those thugs in Russia at all. How dare anyone suggest otherwise.