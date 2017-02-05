Activists: Anti-Trump Protests are the New 'Occupy'

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Bay Area’s non-violent anarchists are worried that the violent tactics used by “Black bloc” activists to disrupt Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulous’s appearance at the University of California, Berkeley last week will cause the anti-Trump protest movement to lose credibility, as Occupy Wall Street protests did in 2011.

The Chronicle notes: T

heir biggest fear is a repeat of what happened to Occupy earlier this decade, when black bloc violence chased away nonviolent, mainstream protesters — and helped lead to Occupy’s collapse about five years ago. “That stuff that happened at UC Berkeley with the black bloc was just nuts, doesn’t help,” said longtime protester Buck Bagot, who helped organize the Occupy movement in San Francisco and has been mobilizing demonstrations against Trump. “People need to make sure this incredibly negative, destructive element isn’t there in what we do this time.” Its adherents saw Occupy as a wake-up call against income inequality. But many of them say Occupy fell short of being more than that, partly because violent anarchists came to be the bandanna-obscured face of the movement to the broader public.