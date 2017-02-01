The Left Won't Stop Threatening Violence Against Trump - Ben Shapiro

if you think Trump is Literally Hitler, you're more likely to endorse violence against him and his allies, which is precisely what leftists have begun doing. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, "Stranger Things" star David Harbour threatened Trump supporters over his immigration/refugee executive order, saying, "And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized." Madonna spoke at the Women's March on Washington, saying that she has "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." Robert De Niro said back in October that he'd like to "punch (Trump) in the face." Actress Lea DeLaria of "Orange Is the New Black" said that she wanted to "pick up a baseball bat and take out every f--king republican and independent I see."