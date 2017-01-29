Newsvine

Text of Trump's executive order on interior immigration enforcement | Fox News

Seeded on Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:22 AM
The following is the executive order signed Wednesday by President Trump on enhancing public safety in the interior of the United States: ENHANCING PUBLIC SAFETY IN THE INTERIOR OF THE UNITED STATES By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) (8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.), and in order to ensure the public safety of the American people in communities across the United States as well as to ensure that our Nation's immigration laws are faithfully executed, I hereby declare the policy of the executive branch to be, and order, as follows:

 

