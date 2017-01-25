Husted: Trump's voter fraud investigation isn't needed - News - The Columbus Dispatch - Columbus, OH

President Donald Trump is suggesting a voter fraud investigation even though he won the election and Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted insists there is no fraud in the Buckeye State.

Expect "a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

It wasn't received well in Ohio, where Trump won 2.8 million votes in November, 447,000 more than Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton. "I wish he would take a more constructive point of view on this issue," Husted said today on CNN in response to the Trump tweet.

"He's going to bear the responsibility of providing the facts."