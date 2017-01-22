Trump on Women's March: "Why didn't these people vote?"

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” Mr. Trump wrote. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.” Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. 6:47 AM - 22 Jan 2017 The gender gap in the election was large: Trump beat Clinton by 53 percent to 41 percent among men, while Clinton won among women by 54 percent to 42 percent. The gender breakdown among white voters was different, however: Trump beat Clinton among white women 53 percent to 43 percent. The Women’s March featured millions of protesters in cities across the country rallying against President Trump’s stated agenda. Many protesters wore pointy-eared “pussyhats,” carried signs protesting various aspects of the new administration’s plans, and chanted,