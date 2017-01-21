petition: Impeach Donald Trump

The Petition

There are several reasons for a president to be impeached, including: ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours‘.

Donald Trump is the mastermind behind the ‘Trump University scam’ which charged students $35,000 to learn how to get rich quick. The program even included a section on how to convince single mothers that classes were more important than food for their families.

Trump still refuses to releas his tax returns and claimed that keeping his tax returns secret makes him "smart." His connections with Russia are still unclear, but Trump did admit to having a relationship with Putin. Trump's entire charitable foundation is a scam. He used thousands of dollars from the foundation to purchase a self portrait, and hasn't donated money to the charity in years.

Let's not forget the numerous accusations of sexual harassment and rape. It's easy to believe them when you hear Trump's horrifying statements about consent: "Grab em by the pussy" and "When you're a star you can do anything."

Trump has no political experience. He is not qualified or competent enough to be president. He lost the popular vote, so he isn't even the people's choice! If there was ever a time to impeach a president, it's now.

Sign this petition to tell the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee to indict Donald Trump for ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours‘. We cannot survive 4 years of a Trump presidency.