Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 2754 Comments: 26925 Since: Jul 2011

Senate panel approves Mattis for Defense secretary

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday approved the nomination of retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense secretary, setting him up to be confirmed by the full Senate as soon as President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated and officially nominates him.

The committee voted 26-1 to recommend Mattis to the full chamber, meaning the nomination will be sent straight to the Senate without referral by the committee, according a committee statement. The lone "no" vote came from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor