Senate panel approves Mattis for Defense secretary

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday approved the nomination of retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense secretary, setting him up to be confirmed by the full Senate as soon as President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated and officially nominates him.

The committee voted 26-1 to recommend Mattis to the full chamber, meaning the nomination will be sent straight to the Senate without referral by the committee, according a committee statement. The lone "no" vote came from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).