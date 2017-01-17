Newsvine

Obama commutes sentence of intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:45 PM
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. military intelligence analyst who is serving 35 years in prison for passing classified files to WikiLeaks, the White House said.

 

